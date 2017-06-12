Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify in public hearing

Then Senator Jeff Sessions listens to testimony during a Judiciary hearing entitled: The Looming Foreclosure Crisis: How To Help Families Save Their Homes on December 5, 2007, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images, 2007 AFP)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday he wants his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee to be public.

"He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him," said Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores.

Sessions is scheduled to testify Tuesday afternoon, less than a week after former FBI director James Comey told the same panel that President Trump fired him in order to interfere with the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Senator Richard Burr tweeted that the hearing will begin at 2:30 pm in open session.

Attorney General Sessions to Testify at Senate Intel Committee Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/EQEj71mhT2 — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) June 12, 2017

