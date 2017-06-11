Arizona psychic injured after car hit restaurant jokes he 'didn't foresee it happening'

Photo: Facebook/Blair Robertson

Blair Robertson recalls the moment a white Lexus crashed through the front window of a restaurant in Canada, launching the psychic medium into the air and pinning him against a wall.

"I didn't foresee it happening."

Litchfield Park resident Robertson, 51, jokes about the May 30 accident even as he is recovering from injuries.

He was having lunch with a mentor and fellow psychic when the car plowed through the window at Silks Country Kitchen in Virgil, Ontario. Robertson and his friend were seated at a table by the window.

"It basically sounded like a bomb going off," Robertson said. "It took place one second in time."

The crash was captured on a restaurant surveillance camera, which Robertson has posted on his Facebook page along with updates on how he is doing.

"I see my table flying up. My friend disappears behind the table. Next thing you know I'm flying in the air and then I land. ... The car grabbed my leg and pull me back down. It pinned my leg under the car in a very weird position,'' he recalled, in an interview with The Arizona Republic.

"My leg was in the shape of an 'L.' My left foot was on its side and I have no idea how it wasn't snapped off."

With an injured left rib, swollen leg, bruises throughout his body and whiplash in his neck, Robertson is amazed he is still alive.

"There must have been angels there," Robertson said.

Police said the 85-year-old woman who was driving the car was not impaired, the Toronto Sun reported.

The owner of the restaurant, Jenifer Phelan, told The Republic she was at the restaurant at the time and heard the crash.

"We've been here for 22 years and nothing has ever happened like this before," Phelan said. "They were very brave. I can't even imagine that happening. He (Robertson) was very happy with the emergency crews, and there were volunteer firefighters a couple shops away who came immediately."

Phelan said it took the shop about three hours to clear all the broken glass and board up the windows. Insurance will cover the cost of all the damage, she said, adding the restaurant is fully reopened.

Robertson, who presents live psychic shows, just finished a nine-show Ontario tour.

He has five shows scheduled in Arizona in July.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM