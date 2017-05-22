Police stand by a cordoned off street close to the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Thompson, 2017 Getty Images)

At least one explosion at a concert given by singer Ariana Grande sent terrified fans running for the exits Monday in Manchester in the United Kingdom, according to Variety and various other media organizations.

The chaos outside #manchesterarena when we were all trying to get out😫I hope everyone is okay ❤️ #Manchester pic.twitter.com/ISgx3AzJTF — jordan mcbrearty (@JSMcbrearty) May 22, 2017

The Greater Manchester Police Department reported via Twitter "a number of confirmed fatalities" at the Manchester Arena and "others injured." At least 20 people were dead, NBC News was reporting.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

The incident took place at about 10:40 p.m. as the concert in northern England was wrapping up, eyewitnesses told local television. Manchester Arena holds 21,000 people, according to its website.

Grande herself appears to be uninjured. It's unclear if concert-goers or staff at the event were injured.

Greater Manchester Police said earlier via Twitter that they were responding to the scene of a "serious incident" at the venue and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

Twitter was abuzz with video of panicked fans running out of the Manchester Arena and reports of injured concert goers, but none of that was confirmed.

A Grande label rep told Variety that there were two loud bangs at the concert venue.

Emergency services were rushing to the scene, according to the Mirror.

At least 10 police cars and five ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, the Mirror reported.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Contributing: Kim Hjelmgaard in London.

