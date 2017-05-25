Appeals court rules against President Trump's revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries

US President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with EU officials at EU headquarters, on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017. (Photo: THIERRY CHARLIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: THIERRY CHARLIER, This content is subject to copyright.)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit on Thursday delivered yet another blow against President Trump's attempts to institute a travel ban against six majority-Muslim countries.

The court, based in Richmond, Va., upheld a lower court's decision that barred the Trump administration from implementing its second attempt at the travel ban in March. In the appellate court's ruling, Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote that changes made to the revised travel ban that removed any mention of religion did not fix the fact that unfairly, and illegally, targets people based on their religion.

"Surely the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment yet stands as an untiring sentinel for the protection of one of our most cherished founding principles — that government shall not establish any religious orthodoxy, or favor or disfavor one religion over another," Gregory wrote for the majority. "Congress granted the President broad power to deny entry to aliens, but that power is not absolute. It cannot go unchecked when, as here, the President wields it through an executive edict that stands to cause irreparable harm to individuals across this nation."

The White House argued the temporary ban is needed to improve vetting procedures to ensure terrorists do not enter the United States as travelers or refugees. Critics have called Trump's travel executive orders a "Muslim ban" based on his campaign pledge to stop Muslim immigration into the U.S.

"Over and over we are seeing the courts and the public soundly reject this blatant attempt to write bigotry into law," said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty International USA. "Rather then wait for yet another court to rule against it, Congress can and must take action that will end this discriminatory and dangerous policy once and for all."

A ruling is expected any day in a similar case from the the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, based in San Francisco.

At issue is Trump's plan to ban most travel from six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — for 90 days and suspend the entire refugee program for 120 days.

Trump first tried to implement the travel ban by signing an executive order on Jan. 27. That order was in effect for seven days before it was blocked by a federal judge in Seattle, a ruling upheld by the 9th Circuit.

Rather than appeal to the Supreme Court, Trump revoked his first travel ban and issued a revised version on March 6. That order was blocked by federal judges in Hawaii hours before it went into effect, and another judge in Maryland blocked the order as well. The Justice Department appealed both rulings.

Now that the Trump administration has lost in the 4th circuit, the Justice Department could appeal to the Supreme Court. The high court, now at full strength with the addition of Trump's nominee, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, has divided in the past on immigration issues. Those 4-4 ties, which were commonplace following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, could tilt in Trump's favor with Gorsuch on the bench.

