Appeals court blocks Trump travel ban
A federal appeals court Thursday refused to let President Trump reinstitute a temporary ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations, ruling that the president's order violates the due process rights of people affected by the ban.
WGRZ 5:41 AM. EST February 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Horrific Head-On Crash In Niagara County
-
"Roll Up The Rim To Win" Cup Burglars Caught
-
Remembering Josephine Todaro
-
Police Protest Following Young Man's Death
-
2 Investigates: The Cost To Police Walmart
-
Meeting Of Erie County Stadium Corporation
-
WNY police fight organized retail crime
-
Lights Out On A Part Of Kensington Expressway
-
Grand Tour Bus Driver Disappears In Olean
-
UB's Summer Hemphill puts family first
More Stories
-
Activists protest police over man's deathFeb. 9, 2017, 11:34 p.m.
-
Appeals court blocks Trump travel banFeb. 9, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Erie County Stadium Corp. meets FridayFeb. 9, 2017, 8:29 p.m.