Adidas apologizes for email congratulating runners on 'surviving' Boston Marathon

Adidas is under fire for an insensitive email it sent one day after the Boston Marathon. (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)

Adidas said it was "incredibly sorry" after the company sent a tone-deaf email to Boston Marathon participants on Tuesday, one day after the 2017 Marathon.

The email's subject line read: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" This comes four years after bombs exploded at the finish line at the 2013 Boston Marathon, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

"We are incredibly sorry," Adidas said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake. The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event."

What was the purpose of the email? Selling adidas apparel.

Twitter reaction to the email was swift:

.@adidas newletter for today is titled "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" Seems a little inappropriate — Nick (@nicklisterman) April 18, 2017

My friend received this email from Adidas after the Boston Marathon... I don't know how an advertising team doesn't catch this. pic.twitter.com/Fe16Z4Hnvq — Robin Dich (@RobinDich) April 18, 2017

Adidas sent out an email saying "congrats you 'survived' the Boston Marathon" wtf... pic.twitter.com/oLe1tgjKEF — Brandin Cooks (@FauxCooks) April 18, 2017

