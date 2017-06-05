Acting US ambassador to China resigns over Trump climate decision

President Donald Trump announces the Air Traffic Control Initiative during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

David Rank, the acting US ambassador to China, resigned from his post in Beijing over President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, according to sources cited in multiple reports.

Trump's pick for the position, former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, resigned as governor and was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to China position on May 24.

Rank was holding the position until Branstad's arrival.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

