Acquaintance of Alexandria shooting suspect: ‘He could have a short temper'

James Hodgkinson, has long criminal history in St. Clair County, Illinois. St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- An acquaintance of the man who shot at a Republican baseball practice on Wednesday morning said he was “shocked” to hear about the incident.

Max Clark, who happened to be visiting Spokane, Wash. this week said he played with James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Bellevillle, Illinois in a golf league for years in neighboring Edwardsville.

President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that Hodgkinson had died from his injuries after the shooting.

James Hodgkinson, has long criminal history in St. Clair County, Illinois.

“To actually know somebody that would do something as terrible as this is a shock,” Clark said.

Clark recalled Hodgkinson as someone who could occasionally get heated on the golf course.

“He could have a short temper when it came to different issues,” Clark said. “It could be about an individual, it could be about politics, it could be about anything.”

Clark could not recall any specific extreme political views Hodgkinson may have held. Sen. Bernie Sanders later said Hodgkinson had volunteered on his campaign, and Sanders condemned the shooting.

Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle but the charges were later dismissed, records show.

The congressmen were practicing for the congressional baseball game, an annual bipartisan event that raises money for charity. This year’s game, scheduled for Thursday, the supported charities are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and the Washington Literacy Center.





© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA