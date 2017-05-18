'No. Next question': Trump on urging Comey to stop probe
President Trump on Thursday flatly denied asking ex-FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and described Democratic talk of possible impeachment as "totally ridiculous."
WUSA 6:29 PM. EDT May 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red
-
Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car
-
Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox
-
Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry
-
Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update
-
Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana
-
Shoreline Trail Project Completed
-
Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender
-
NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse
-
Scajaquada Creek turns red
More Stories
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of WNYMay 17, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
Businessman charged with sexual abuseMay 18, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
-
1 dead, 22 injured after car crashes into Times Square crowdMay 18, 2017, 12:15 p.m.