Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 near Syracuse

Traffic is moving again on the Thruway's westbound side near Syracuse after the highway was closed in both directions by multiple vehicles crashes during whiteout conditions caused by high winds and blowing snow. (Photo: WTSM, NBC)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Traffic is moving again on the Thruway's westbound side near Syracuse after the highway was closed in both directions by multiple vehicles crashes during whiteout conditions caused by high winds and blowing snow.



The Thruway Authority says Interstate 90's left westbound lane just west of Exit 39 reopened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, about five hours after both lanes were closed by a crash involving several vehicles. The right lane remains closed. State police haven't said yet if anyone was injured.



The eastbound lanes in the same area were briefly closed because of another multi-vehicle crash.



High winds gusting from 50 mph to 64 mph have knocked down trees and power lines from Buffalo to New York City's northern suburbs, cutting electricity service to about 40,000 utility customers, down from 75,000 earlier Thursday. About 13,000 of the outages are in Saratoga County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.