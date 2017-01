NYSEG Outage Map (Photo: NYSEG Outage Map)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- About 1,237 customers are currently without power in Erie County, according to NYSEG's Outage Map.

Areas affected include the Town of Colden, the Village of East Aurora, and the Town of Aurora.

Crews have been assigned and are investigating the cause.

The estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m.