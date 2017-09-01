Miranda Lambert clears the shelters to save pets in Texas

Editor's note: App users, click here.
Country singer Miranda Lambert is showing Texas how much she cares about rescuing pets from the flooding.
The singer's organization, MuttNation Foundation, posted on Instagram that it's trying to rescue at least 300 pets.
Lambert's team also rescued a litter of puppies that were born the day of their rescue.
MuttNation has rescued dozens of dogs and cats from area shelters, including Houston Humane Shelter and Baytown City Shelter. Many are being taken from shelters first to make room for more animals.
Many are being checked out by Texas A&M University before they head to Oklahoma.
#HurricaneHarvey Update: 62 pets just picked up from Houston Humane Society!! 🎉💗🐶🎉💗🐶(Just a reminder that we are clearing out animals that were already in the shelters before the storm hit so that there is room for all of the displaced and lost animals from Hurricane Harvey!)
Our team is headed to Texas! We want to give support to municipal shelters in the Houston area! Friends, please #PrayForTexas! pic.twitter.com/3vcqrf2wAP— MuttNation (@Mutt_Nation) August 28, 2017
