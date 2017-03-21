NBC Photo (Photo: NBC Photo)

MICHIGAN -- A Michigan shelter dog named "Peanut" is being called a hero for saving a young girl.

Last Friday, around 11 a.m. Peanut found a three-year-old girl naked and alone in a ditch.

Temperatures that morning were near freezing.

Peanut got the attention of her owner, who took care of the girl until the sheriff's department arrived.

"The child is fine and is well and is in good hands as we speak," said Deputy Steve Kositzky of the Delta City Sheriff Department. "There was one other child that was located in the home and that child was removed as well and to my knowledge both those children are together in a foster care type home."

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

