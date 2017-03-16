WGRZ
Mercy Flight responds to Cambria crash

March 16, 2017

CAMBRIA, N.Y. - Mercy Flight took a patient away from the scene of a rollover crash in Niagara County Thursday.

The car came to a rest on its side on Saunders-Settlement Road late Thursday afternoon. Mercy Flight was called to the scene to take a patient away.

We've reached out to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office for more information, which has not yet been provided.

