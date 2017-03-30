Massive fire burning under I-85 in Atlanta

A portion of Interstate 85 has collapsed as a massive fire burns on I-85 near Piedmont Road.

Flames are erupting underneath the interstate and black smoke is billowing under all sides near the Buford-Spring Connector. 11Alive's SkyTracker shows traffic both north and south on I-85 is stopped due to the fire.

Multiple fires crews are responding and have hoses shooting water over the roadway into the fire.

11Alive TrafficTracker Crash Clark said to avoid Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive near the Buford-Spring Connector. Drivers should also avoid I-85 South into town.

11Alvie is working to put together a list of alternate routes.

