BUFFALO, NY-- Saturday kicks off the start of Maple Weekend in New York, the 22nd year for the celebration of maple farms across the state.

There's a long list of them giving tours and holding breakfasts all weekend. You can find one here: http://bit.ly/1HSedUl

If you can't make it this weekend, there's a second maple weekend next Saturday and Sunday (3/25-3/26).

