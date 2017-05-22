Many UB Graduates Seeking Work in WNY

UB North

AMHERST, N.Y. - Without a doubt, the job market is much stronger now compared to the recession, not only in the United States, but in Western New York specifically.

With the added growth of the medical campus in downtown Buffalo, in addition to strong regional banks and an emerging startup and technology sector, more and more University at Buffalo graduates report they're pursuing jobs in this region. The Class of 2015, for example -- the most recent class with survey results available from UB -- at least 65 percent said they looked for a job specifically in Western New York.

The Class of 2017, which graduated this weekend, is likely on the same track, according to Arlene Kaukus, the director of the UB Career Office.

"I think for a lot of our students, particularly students who maybe haven't been from Western New York and came from another part of the state, they come to Buffalo and they see the opportunities that are there," Kaukus said. "And they begin to understand there are some tremendous benefits."

Survey responses from UB's 2015 graduates revealed that 94 percent of students either found a full-time job, entered graduate school, joined the military or took a planned year off.

That data, of course, is not yet available for 2017, but the Career Office is actively tracking it.

"Just the growth of opportunities that are here in Western New York... the startup companies, the impact of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and spin-offs, the Life Sciences field," Kaukus said. "These are all new opportunities for our graduates, and quite frankly, they're really excited about it and really excited about Buffalo."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV