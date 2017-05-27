Man, Woman Shot in Buffalo

(Photo: WGRZ/JT Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A man and woman were shot early Saturday morning in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood.

Buffalo Police responded to the call at Jefferson Avenue and East Delavan Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Officers say the shooting happened during some type of dispute involving a large group of people.

Both victims are in their early 20s. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center, but they are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

