WGRZ
Close

Man, Woman Shot in Buffalo

Two People Shot in Buffalo

WGRZ 10:37 AM. EDT May 27, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A man and woman were shot early Saturday morning in the city's Hamlin Park neighborhood.

Buffalo Police responded to the call at Jefferson Avenue and East Delavan Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Officers say the shooting happened during some type of dispute involving a large group of people.  

Both victims are in their early 20s.  They were taken to Erie County Medical Center, but they are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories