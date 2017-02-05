Man Shot Outside of A Bar in Black Rock

Shooting outside Maggie's

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting outside of a bar in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Northwest district officers responded to the call in the 700 block of Military Road around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives say a 22-year-old man from Buffalo was shot outside Maggie's Bar and Grill. He was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.

Police haven't released any information on a possible motive or a suspect.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to text or call the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

