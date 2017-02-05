Man Shot Outside of A Bar in Black Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting outside of a bar in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.
Northwest district officers responded to the call in the 700 block of Military Road around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
Detectives say a 22-year-old man from Buffalo was shot outside Maggie's Bar and Grill. He was treated and released from Erie County Medical Center.
Police haven't released any information on a possible motive or a suspect.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to text or call the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs