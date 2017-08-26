Man seriously injured in rollover crash in Darien

Photo: Alecia Kaus/Contributor (Photo: Deluca, David)

DARIEN, NY — A man driving a sport utility vehicle was seriously injured after a rollover crash near 10058 Simonds Road in Darien on Friday night.

The man was driving eastbound on Sumner Road when he lost control on a left curve in the roadway and traveled off the shoulder of Simonds Road. His SUV rolled over several times before coming to a rest, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened at about 10:30 p.m.

Darien Fire and Ambulance and Mercy Medic Ambulance responded to the scene and found the man unresponsive.

He was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

A female passenger in the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

