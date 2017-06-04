Man Killed in Tractor Accident

TOWN OF MINA, N.Y. - A Chautauqua County man was killed Saturday after he became pinned under a tractor.

Deputies got to the home on Sulphur Springs Road just before 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found Edward Schwab, 57, of Ripley, trapped underneath the machine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office did not release any other details.

