Man killed in New Year's Day Shooting

Shooting scene on Byrd Way

BUFFALO, N.Y. - One man is dead following a shooting early New Year's Day.

It happened in the first block of Byrd Way around 1 a.m.

Buffalo Police say a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times during a fight with another person. The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.