Man Hurt in Carlton Street Fire

Carlton Street fire scene (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - One man was hospitalized after an overnight fire in the Queen City.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Carlton Street.

Firefighters say the man jumped from a first floor window to escape. He had third degree burns and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters believe the fire was started by candles. There is about $40,000 worth of damage to the home.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV