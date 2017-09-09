WGRZ
Man Hit by Car, Killed in Amherst

A Williamsville man was killed while crossing Maple Road Friday night.

WGRZ 7:34 AM. EDT September 09, 2017

AMHERST, NY - A man from Williamsville was hit by a car and killed Friday night while crossing the street.

Amherst Police say Jeffrey Lyons, 68, was hit while crossing Maple Road near Hopkins Road.  He suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.  No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Anyone with information on the accident should call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

 

