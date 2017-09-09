Man Hit by Car, Killed in Amherst

Police lights.

AMHERST, NY - A man from Williamsville was hit by a car and killed Friday night while crossing the street.

Amherst Police say Jeffrey Lyons, 68, was hit while crossing Maple Road near Hopkins Road. He suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

The accident is under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

Anyone with information on the accident should call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV