Man dies after crash on Delaware Ave.

Buffalo, N.Y. -- An overnight crash has killed a man near Delaware Park. It happened just before midnight Friday, Buffalo Police say.

The driver lost control on Delaware Avenue and slammed into a wall underneath the 198.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but an investigation is still pending.

Buffalo Police say the driver is a man in his late 20s, but have yet to release his name.

Delaware Avenue is now back open.

