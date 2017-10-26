Man dies after crash on Delaware Ave.

Buffalo, N.Y. -- An overnight crash has killed a man near Delaware Park. It happened just before midnight Friday, Buffalo Police say.
The driver lost control on Delaware Avenue and slammed into a wall underneath the 198.
Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but an investigation is still pending.
Buffalo Police say the driver is a man in his late 20s, but have yet to release his name.
Delaware Avenue is now back open.
