Man dies after crash on Delaware Ave.

WGRZ 6:54 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

Buffalo, N.Y. -- An overnight crash has killed a man near Delaware Park. It happened just before midnight Friday, Buffalo Police say. 

The driver lost control on Delaware Avenue and slammed into a wall underneath the 198.
 
Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but an investigation is still pending. 
 
Buffalo Police say the driver is a man in his late 20s, but have yet to release his name.  
 
Delaware Avenue is now back open.
 

