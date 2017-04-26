Man charged in Anchor Bar incident faces separate charges

Photo: Buffalo Police (Photo: Photo: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – One of the men charged in the shooting that happened at the Anchor Bar restaurant in Buffalo back in May of 2016, has been sentenced for a separate domestic violence case.

25-year-old Gregory Ramos, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced to four years in prison and three years post-release supervision Wednesday for an incident that happened in March of this year.

Ramos pleaded guilty to second degree strangulation when police say he got physical with the mother of his two children when she wouldn’t leave with him. He then dragged her off the front porch and strangled her.

Ramos was found two days after the incident leading authorities on a high speed chase where he was eventually caught in Grand Island.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV