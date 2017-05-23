Makayla Nunley wins Richmond Speaking contest

Makayla Nunley wins the 2017 Richmond Speaking Contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Students in seventh and eighth grade in Buffalo had the chance to participate in the annual Richmond Speaking Contest.

Here are the top four finalists:

First place: Makayla Nunley (School 72)

Second place: Razaiya Dillard (School 80)

Third place: Zyere Safford (School 80)

Fourth place: Kinja Bagalwa (School 94)

The contest is named after Henry A. Richmond, who grew up in Batavia, attended school in Geneva, N.Y., and later moved to Buffalo, N.Y. Richmond was an advocate for the students in Buffalo. He maintained close personal ties with the schools and their welfare, and the Richmond prize for oratory was founded and endowed by him.

Congrats Makayla Nunley, School 72 on winning the 2017 Richmond Speaking contest in Buffalo @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Afv8Wbr5qH — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) May 23, 2017

