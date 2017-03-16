Main Street Talking Leaves store closing

Talking Leaves Books on Main Street in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The owner of the Talking Leaves bookstore on Main Street near UB South Campus says it will be closing in the next few months.

Jonathon Welch confirms that the store is selling off its inventory. The Elmwood Avenue location will stay open.

There's no closing date yet, but the store hopes to have its inventory sold off within three months.

Talking Leaves opened as Everyman's Bookstore in 1971 and took on its current name four years later.

