Maid of the Mist Opens Today

Vistors from all over the world admire the Falls from views only the Maid of the Mist can provide.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - One of the Cataract City's most popular tourist destinations is open for the season, and it's the earliest launch ever.

The Maid of the Mist is launching its first boats for the 2017 tourist season at 9 a.m. Saturday.

A similar attraction, operated by Hornblower, launches from the Canadian shore and also opens this weekend.



Last year, 1.6 million people rode the Maid of the Mist boats during the tourist attraction's 131st year.



The season runs through early November.

© 2017 Associated Press