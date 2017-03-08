Couple wins $10M on lottery scratch-off ticket

$10,000,000 Cash lottery ticket (Photo: NYlottery.org)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) - New York lottery officials say a Hudson Valley couple has won $10 million on a scratch-off ticket, the single largest cash prize for scratch-off games in the state lottery's history.



State officials say the winning ticket was purchased at a Stewart's Shop on Vassar Road in the town of Poughkeepsie. The New York State Gaming Commission says the ticket was part of the special 50th anniversary instant game, "$10,000,000 Cash." The game's tickets cost $30 each.



The winning couple's names haven't been released. Lottery officials will present the couple with an over-sized prize check at 2 p.m. Thursday at another Stewart's store near the one where they bought the winning ticket.

© 2017 Associated Press