$1 million powerball ticket sold in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- The nearly $759 million Powerball jackpot finally has a winner.
The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Massachusetts.
Although no one in Western New York won the big jackpot, a $1 million ticket was sold at the Kwik Fill at the corner of Harlem and Cleveland in Cheektowaga.
The winner matched all 5 numbers, but missed the Powerball number.
If you haven't checked yet, the winning numbers are: 6-7-16-23-26 with the Powerball being 4.
This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.
The current estimated jackpot is now down to $40 million.
