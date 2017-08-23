$1 million powerball ticket sold in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- The nearly $759 million Powerball jackpot finally has a winner.

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Massachusetts.

Although no one in Western New York won the big jackpot, a $1 million ticket was sold at the Kwik Fill at the corner of Harlem and Cleveland in Cheektowaga.

The winner matched all 5 numbers, but missed the Powerball number.

If you haven't checked yet, the winning numbers are: 6-7-16-23-26 with the Powerball being 4.

This is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The current estimated jackpot is now down to $40 million.

