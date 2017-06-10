Zero emissions bus comes to Buffalo

WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A bus that is quite unlike others you will see on city streets came to Buffalo Friday.

The Buffalo Club Niagara Group hopes the NFTA will consider purchasing 10 buses like this unique one, which includes markings and displays that proclaim what makes it so different: it produces zero emissions by running on electricity.

The Sierra Club says these Zero Emissions Buses (ZEBs) are better than buses that run on methane, natural gas, diesel or even hybrid buses due to energy efficiency, health and job creation benefits.

"It has less maintenance costs, it does better with gas mileage, 21-miles per gallon, diesels are about five, it's quieter for our city streets, and it's zero emissions, so it helps [with] health costs," says Richard Steinburg, from the Sierra Club Niagara Group.

Free rides on the bus will be available Saturday during the Allentown Art Festival from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

