Youth hockey focusing on good sportsmanship

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Youth hockey coaches and parents are using two incidents that happened in hockey rinks over the weekend as teachable moments for their players.

For the parents and coaches we spoke with Monday, it's all about communication. We stopped by Cazenovia Rink Monday evening and talked with the coach of the Clarence Mustangs, a 10U team.

Coach Joshua Mancini says seeing someone show poor sportsmanship is disappointing because you're not only representing your team, but the name on the back of your jersey- which is your family. He also explained that when there's a scuffle in front of the net, he calls his players over to explain to them that they have to hold themselves to a higher standard.

Some of the parents said the kids were asking them questions about the video of the ECC player Monday.

"They see it on the news and as parents, you just have to instill that you don't obviously ever put your hands on people unless it would be to defend yourself. But it also starts I think with teams with coaches and that whole mentality I think filters down into the parents and then the kids," says parent Joe Illos.

"We may pull the parents aside after a game or a practice. You want to reaffirm to them what you saw and allow them to maybe handle it outside of the ice, too, but knowing that we're, as coaches we have a responsibility to make sure that the kids uphold all of their family's values and the team's values as well," says Mancini.

Coach Mancini says USA Hockey has you get certified each year, which means the coaches are getting refreshers on the rules of conduct. USA Hockey has a bunch of online resources for parents and coaches.

