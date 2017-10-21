Youth Confidence Day in Buffalo

(Photo: Deluca, David)

BUFFALO, NY — Friday was declared Youth Confidence Day in the city.

Students at West Hertel Academy were treated to a special program about building self confidence and self-worth.

According to the Census Bureau, one out of every three young people don't have a trusted adult to turn to for advice. Today's program was sponsored by confident girl mentoring program, and 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing was there to show her support.

