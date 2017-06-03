Youth Climate Summit held at Buff State

WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Local students gathered Saturday to learn about Climate Change, and ways they can help lesson its negative impacts by making lifestyle changes.

This was part of the Western New York Youth Climate Action Summit, hosted by Buffalo State College.

It focused on teaching kids about the three "r's" -- reduce, reuse and recycle.

"[The students] also have the best ideas, and the most enthusiasm and energy," said Kelli Grabowski, a teacher at the Cattaraugus-Little Valley High School. "Climate change is going to impact them the most, obviously, because as our future unfolds, it's just going to continue to get worse."

Thirteen master teachers, along with 90 high schoolers and 25 local school districts took part in the day's summit.

