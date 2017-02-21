Youth Baseball Pres. Sentenced for Embezzling

WGRZ File Photo

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- A West Seneca man will spend weekends in jail for 90 days after he admitted to embezzling thousands from a youth softball organization, says the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Kevin Chodkowski, 46, pleaded guilty to third degree attempted grand larceny in December and was sentenced Tuesday.

Chodkowski embezzled about $49,000 while serving as the West Seneca Youth Baseball Association President from 2011-2014. He stole the money by making unauthorized withdrawals from the organization's Evans Bank checking account and diverting cash from registers at its fundraisers to his bank account.

Chodkowski has paid back the embezzled funds. Prosecutors say he stole the money to support a gambling addiction.

(© 2017 WGRZ)