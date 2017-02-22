Young Gospel singer proud of her Buffalo roots

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Alexis Spight has a seasoned voice for a 23-year-old. The young gospel singer with a signature red flare is open about her success as an entertainer.

"I've had joys, I've had highs, I've had lows, but I'll never forget where I come from," said the Buffalo native, who was a finalist on BET Sunday Best, a national gospel singing competition in 2012.

While many young singers opt for other music genres, gospel is the preferred choice for Spight. "It is the fundamental music of so many genres," she said during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

"I've been homeless, I've battled insecurities, I've had challenges in my faith, I've dealt with perpetual losses," and that's why through music she hopes to inspire people.

Singing is in her genes. She started at a very young age at Holy Temple Church Church of God In Christ on Clinton Street. Her grandfather is the pastor.

"I always want to sing music that inspires, so whatever music will inspire somebody and provoke positive change is what I want to do," she said with a smile.

Alexis Spight has recorded album and she's had a number one hit on the Gospel Billboard chart. She's proud of the song "Steady" because it was her first single written when she was only 12-years-old while living in Buffalo.

Her second album Dear Diary was Grammy considered and nominated for two Stellar awards.

Her future is bright. She wants to write a book, called Loss to Gain, explaining how she didn't know how much she would have to lose to gain blessings.

Spight's mother, Michelle said her oldest daughter, "has always been eclectic, she has always been her own person. She is a trendsetter. definitely not a pace-keeper. Alexis is a testament to the common girl. You don't have to have a certain name, you don't have to have a certain demographic, you don't have to have a certain look, to be authentically who God created you to be."

Alexis is proud to be from Buffalo, the city of good neighbors. "Growing up in Buffalo, as an African-American will definitely provoke a soldier out of you," and she is stronger because of her roots.

(© 2017 WGRZ)