Young girls hold bake sale to benefit the SPCA

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Four young girls decided to spend a sunny Sunday raising money to help animals.

Jane, Isabel, Ava and Ellie are between the ages of 6 and 10.

They decided, with the help of their parents, to set up a bake sale Sunday to raise money for the SPCA Serving Erie County. They called their fundraiser Sweet Bitez.

Why the SPCA?

"Because we all like animals," said Ellie.

"And if we get enough money, we might do other things, like diabetes," added Jane.

One of the girls' mothers said they raised $144.50 for the SPCA Serving Erie County by selling a variety of baked goods they helped make themselves, including cookies, scones, brownies and cupcakes.





