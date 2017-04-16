Young girl hit by truck in Jamestown

Lt. Greg Wozniak. Contributor Photo/Justin Gould (Photo: Lt. Greg Wozniak. Contributor Photo/Justin Gould)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- A young girl was taken to the hospital Sunday after she was hit by a pickup truck in Jamestown.

Police say a 9 or 10-year-old girl was hit around 12:45 p.m. on Falconer Street near Bowen. She was flown by Starflight to a Buffalo hospital. Her condition has not been disclosed.

Although it's early in the investigation, Jamestown Police say the driver is not facing any charges at this point.

"At this time, there's no witnesses that are saying speed was a fact and there's nothing saying it here at the scene that we would, you know, be suspicious of that," said Lt. James Wozniak, of the Jamestown Police Department.

