YMCA in Wellsville Fighting for State Funds

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. -- A YMCA in the Southern Tier is outraged that funding for an important after-school program will run out by the beginning of the summer.
Leaders of the program in Wellsville say the state's decision to cut the funding will put kids in need at risk.
The Twin Tiers YMCA, which serves Wellsville, Olean and Bradford Pa., was denied a state grant last month, forcing a popular after-school program the YMCA runs to end in June.
"I think the community in general and all the stakeholders of the y were all disappointed that we didn't get refunded," said Jeff Alevy, CEO of Twin Tiers YMCA. "The fact that the most dangerous hours for kids during the day are after school to be left alone...there's quite an impact."
“The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program is a highly competitive peer-reviewed grant award in which only a fraction of applicants are able to be funded. In this Round 7 announcement, we received more than 500 applications and only had enough funds to award approximately 25% of applicants.”
