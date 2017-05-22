Worn-out flags being collected around NY for disposal

American Flag (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Worn and tattered American flags are being collected for proper disposal at the state Capitol and numerous state office buildings around upstate New York.



The flags will be disposed of as part of the Memorial Watchfire on Sunday at the state fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes. The event is hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America.



The state Office of General Services has set up locations where flags will be collected through Thursday. In Buffalo, you can drop off your worn flag at the Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, 65 Court St., Buffalo by May 25.

© 2017 Associated Press