Worker dies in Ken-Ton district building

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- A contractor doing work for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District died while performing work at one of the district's buildings.

The incident happened Wednesday morning while electrical work was being done at Kenmore West High School.

The district says they are cooperating with the investigation. The district did not identify the worker.

They issued this statement:

The hearts and thoughts of staff are with the worker's family and friends, and our sincerest sympathies are extended to all those affected by this loss.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV