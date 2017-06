WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- The work is finally done in part of Williamsville that's seen a whole lot of it the last few years.

Village leaders were at the old Red Water Mill Thursday morning to celebrate the end of almost $3.5 million dollars in improvements to Spring and Rock Streets, and the Water Mill Plaza.

The aim was to turn that area into a kind of "Village Square."

© 2017 WGRZ-TV