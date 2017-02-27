Work to start on Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

CELORON, N.Y. – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel construction is a go.

After years of planning and developing, Hart Hotels broke ground in the Village of Celoron for the building of the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

The $30.8 million dollar project is expected to create 110 jobs. This will be the third one of its kind in New York State for developers Peter Krog, of Krog Corporation and Dave Hart, of Hart Hotels.

The project got almost $2 million dollars in state money, plus tax breaks from Chautauqua County.

It is expected to open in the Spring of 2018.

