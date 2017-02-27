WGRZ
Close

Work to start on Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

Groundbreaking For Chautauqua Harbor Hotel

WGRZ 11:58 PM. EST February 27, 2017

CELORON, N.Y. – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel construction is a go.  
 
After years of planning and developing, Hart Hotels broke ground in the Village of Celoron for the building of the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.  
 
The $30.8 million dollar project is expected to create 110 jobs. This will be the third one of its kind in New York State for developers Peter Krog, of Krog Corporation and Dave Hart, of Hart Hotels.  
 
The project got almost $2 million dollars in state money, plus tax breaks from Chautauqua County. 
 
It is expected to open in the Spring of 2018.  
 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories