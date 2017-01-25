Work to begin on Garden Village Plaza this spring

WGRZ Photo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- A long-delayed redevelopment project in the Town of Cheektowaga may finally get underway this spring at the old Garden Village Plaza.

Supervisor Diane Benzckowski says Benderson Development has assured her demolition work will begin this spring to clear away the old retail complex at French and Union Roads.

It will be replaced by a new complex, housing light manufacturing and warehousing.

