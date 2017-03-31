Women working to mentor young girls

WNY has a shortage of substitute teachers

BUFFALO, NY-More than 100 women went to the Math, Science and Technology High School Thursday as part of a program called 'WITT', which stands for Wisdom in Troubled Times.

They're trained to be volunteers, mentors and role models for the female students there witht he goal of ending bullying and violence and raising the graduation rate.

"I believe that it's very important, because it's hard to imagine yourself in somebody else's shoes when you see them so far away," said Zandra Cunningham. "But the fact that we're in their face and basically giving them the example right there are letting them know that you can do this no matter what age you are, that you need to start now and thinking about what you want to do, it's really important."



The women of WITT work with the school's principal and also help out where and when they are needed throughout the school. A similar program was held for the male students at MST earlier this month.

