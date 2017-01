Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a body found on the sidewalk on Colvin near Lorelee. (Photo: WGRZ)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman.

Police say a motorist spotted a person lying on the ground on Colvin Boulevard near Lorelee just before 7am Friday.

The motorist called police. There's no word on the woman's identity, or how she died.

(© 2017 WGRZ)