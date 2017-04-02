Woman Shot at Party in Orchard Park

Orchard Park Police patch (Photo: Orchard Park Police Dept.)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - A woman from New York City was shot in the leg at a large party early Sunday morning.

Police tell 2 On Your Side it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Frank Young Sports Complex on Buffalo Road.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired, and when they got there they say there were hundreds of people running or driving away. Some of the drivers crashed into one another as they tried to leave.

West Seneca Police and Hamburg Police also responded to help. It took about an hour to clear bystanders from the area.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

No arrests have been made, and there are no suspects at this time.

Police say there were more than 500 people at the event, which they described as an advertised dance party. An event flyer advertised a venue capacity of more than 800. Admission was listed as $10, and advertised hours were from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.

"Our surveillance would reveal there were actually around 300 people here which is well within our building code," said Frank Young, the owner of the venue which hosts everything from roller skating to floor hockey to pro wrestling.

"I'm very glad that young lady is alright and out of the hospital. That's the most important thing right now," Young told WGRZ-TV.

Young says the promoter of the event provided their own security detail as part of the agreement to stage it at his establishment.

"They were checking (ID) cards and they were patting people down, but apparently somebody got a weapon through," Young said. "These are supposed to be fun activities, so when something like this happens it just ruins everything."

Police and code enforcement learned of the event several days ago and warned the property owner about occupancy. Police say the building is only supposed to hold 300 people.

According to a news release from the police department, officers and building inspectors had multiple conversations prior to the event regarding occupancy regulations and other building codes.

Police say there was alcohol found in and near the building. There is no liquor license for the property, and alcohol is not supposed to be allowed there.

Police say they will notify the State Liquor Authority. The Erie County District Attorney was also notified.

Orchard park Supervisor Patrick Keem tells Channel 2 that town officials will be discussing the matter further.

"Right now I'm focused on trying to provide the best service I can for people," said Young. "I won't have any outside venues going forward, and we'll stick to the things that we've done for 13 years that have worked for us," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Orchard Park Police at (716) 662-6444.

