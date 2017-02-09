WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Close

Woman rescued from S. Buffalo house fire

WGRZ 9:37 AM. EST February 09, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A woman had to be rescued from a house fire in South Buffalo Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Folger Street just before 7 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire. Two were able to get out safely.

The woman was rescued from an upper window and was taken to the hospital. There's not word yet on whether or not she was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories