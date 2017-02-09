Woman rescued from S. Buffalo house fire

A woman had to be rescued from a house fire in South Buffalo Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Folger Street just before 7am. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A woman had to be rescued from a house fire in South Buffalo Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Folger Street just before 7 a.m.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire. Two were able to get out safely.

The woman was rescued from an upper window and was taken to the hospital. There's not word yet on whether or not she was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.



