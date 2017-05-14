Woman Killed in Wyoming County Crash

Police lights.

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. - A 23-year-old woman from Buffalo was killed in a two-car crash Saturday.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said Jessica Lombardo was driving east on Route 20A near North Sheldon Road and crossed over into the westbound lane. She collided with a second car driven by Daniel Scheck, 33, of Buffalo.

Lombardo was pronounced dead at the scene. Scheck was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There's no word on the extent of his injuries.

Deputies and the Wyoming County Crash Management team are investigating.

